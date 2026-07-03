Kahnawake moving forward as land returned

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The Canadian government has announced $1.2 million in funding to remediate the Old Radar Site that straddles St. Remi and St. Isidore, a 162-acre parcel of land that is being returned to Kahnawake, a milestone for the community years in the making. Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) grand chief Cody Diabo said it’s just the first example of land that is slated for return and that there are currently more parcels being looked at for return to Kahnawake. “We’ve talked about land back for many years – not one more inch. Now we’re talking about actually getting that back, so it’s definitely something very dear for the community,” Diabo said. The effort to acquire the land, which is being returned…



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