Ottawa’s ‘new nuclear renaissance’ ignites debate over Canada’s energy future

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer “There is no credible plan for Canada to become an energy superpower if we choose not to build upon one of the strongest energy advantages we have.” While unveiling a new national strategy for nuclear power on June 22, Energy minister Tim Hodgson made it clear that under the Mark Carney government, Canada was entering a “new civilian nuclear renaissance” with the country’s electrical grid capacity expected to double by 2050, “driven by digitalization, electrification and artificial intelligence”. “If our goal is to double our grid and build a low-carbon economy in less than 25 years, there is no credible plan to do that without nuclear energy and the clean, reliable baseload power it provides.” For decades, nuclear energy has remained…



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