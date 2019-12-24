Yes it is Christmas…

We have finally hit that time of year when like the Winter Solstice that marks the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, the holiday season seems all too short. The “Christmas” season has become even more intriguing as the years go by with as many traditions for Christmas as there are those who observe it. But it all has one commonality. Everyone sees it as family time. Time to chill out, relax and spend time with loved ones. To take a break from the politics, and try to enjoy, the sights, sounds and smells that remind us all of our childhood memories with parents and grand parents at this special time of the year. For Indigenous people it is a special time of the year to be…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice