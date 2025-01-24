‘Canada’s making its mark’: Ontario creatives behind ‘Nosferatu’ celebrate Oscar noms

By Alex Nino Gheciu -CP-Traci Loader helped devise the haunting blood tears Lily-Rose Depp’s character cries in “Nosferatu.” On Thursday, the Ontario makeup artist said she couldn’t contain her own tears as she learned she’d earned her first Oscar nomination. “I’ve just been crying from happiness. As a Canadian, to achieve something like that, I just didn’t think it would happen in my career. It was really overwhelming and surreal,” Loader said on a video call from Toronto. The Newmarket, Ont., native is part of the team from Robert Eggers’ gothic horror film who are up for best makeup and hairstyling, along with England’s David White and Suzanne Stokes-Munton. “I’m just glad that it was Canadians that Robert clicked with for some of the key creative roles,” she said. Loader…



