U of W student teachers get lesson in treaties

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Student teachers are getting a crash course in First Nations history and using Treaty 1 as a tool in their future classrooms not unlike traditional textbooks and 2B pencils. The University of Winnipeg partnered with the Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba this week to equip education students with the same training as their certified colleagues. “It’s about understanding why we are the way we are today, why relationships are fractured, why we don’t know what we don’t know and what we should be today, had things gone according to plan (based on) our First Nations communities and ancestors’ beliefs,” said Lisa Maes, a teacher candidate at U of W. Maes, 34, is among 165 students who signed up for the optional two-day event…



