National News
ticker

U of W student teachers get lesson in treaties

March 14, 2025 3 views

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Student teachers are getting a crash course in First Nations history and using Treaty 1 as a tool in their future classrooms not unlike traditional textbooks and 2B pencils. The University of Winnipeg partnered with the Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba this week to equip education students with the same training as their certified colleagues. “It’s about understanding why we are the way we are today, why relationships are fractured, why we don’t know what we don’t know and what we should be today, had things gone according to plan (based on) our First Nations communities and ancestors’ beliefs,” said Lisa Maes, a teacher candidate at U of W. Maes, 34, is among 165 students who signed up for the optional two-day event…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. legislation would give cabinet sweeping powers amid U.S. tariff threats

March 14, 2025 8

By Ashley Joannou British Columbia’s government is proposing giving cabinet broad-reaching emergency powers to respond to…

Read more
National News

Canada’s top court to hear appeal of Indigenous Nova Scotia man’s assault sentence

March 14, 2025 8

-CP-The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear an appeal of a sentence given to…

Read more