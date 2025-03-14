National News
ticker

B.C. legislation would give cabinet sweeping powers amid U.S. tariff threats

March 14, 2025 5 views

By Ashley Joannou British Columbia’s government is proposing giving cabinet broad-reaching emergency powers to respond to what Premier David Eby calls the “human-caused disaster” coming in like a freight train from the United States. A bill, tabled in the legislature Thursday, gives cabinet the power to implement charges on vehicles using B.C. infrastructure, such as highways and ferries, while allowing the politicians to make directives about public-sector procurement. It would eliminate provincial trade barriers in the province, allowing goods produced, manufactured or grown elsewhere in Canada to be sold or used in B.C. Along with the specific changes, it would also give cabinet the power to make regulations “addressing challenges, or anticipated challenges” from the actions of a foreign jurisdiction or for a purpose “supporting the economy of British Columbia…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canada’s top court to hear appeal of Indigenous Nova Scotia man’s assault sentence

March 14, 2025 6

-CP-The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear an appeal of a sentence given to…

Read more
National News

Prince George man admits assault at Musqueam First Nation

March 14, 2025 10

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A man pleaded guilty March 12…

Read more