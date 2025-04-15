Saulteau First Nations announces dates for July’s Pemmican Days

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — A summertime tradition will continue in 2025 within the territory of Saulteau First Nations (SFN) as dates for its Pemmican Days have been announced. The annual event was started in the area by family groups who wanted to showcase traditional Indigenous culture in the Moberly Lake area. Named after Pemmican, a cultural food made of tallow, dried meat and occasionally mixed berries, SFN began managing the gathering in 1988, according to community events coordinator Carlee Westgate. “Pemmican is a huge part of the culture here,” said Westgate to Energeticcity.ca. The four-day event will feature games, crafts and sporting competitions. In a move away from previous years, the traditional community feast will take place on the Thursday preceding the…



