Increase in policing needed

April 16, 2025 104 views

First Nations across the country have long been communities of entrepreneurs. In fact, First Nations people across the country have, despite all the obstacles put in place, found ways to turn a negative into a positive. From band councils joining forces with corporate Canada to individuals launching their own businesses and working hard to keep them afloat, especially with the difficult times we find ourselves heading into thanks to the US.’s new president. While First Nations have enjoyed the freedom of entrepreneurship along with that freedom comes the responsibility to keep your community safe. One can’t be sure that is always happening. Lately warehouse styled factories have begun sprouting up all over the community and along with them comes a small army of non-community members seeking employment. And that has…

