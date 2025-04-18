Waiting tables in Tofino: ‘Where are all the Indigenous servers in a town that’s half Indigenous?’

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Tofino, B.C. — With waiters pocketing between $300 to $400 in tips on a good night in this sizzling tourist town, you’d think, considering the makeup of the area’s population blends 2,516 Tofino residents and 1,200 Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations (TFN), there’d be more than two local First Nations on deck taking food orders to take home a slice of that cake. But the odd thing is… there isn’t. “There are only two Indigenous servers in the Tofino area,” says TFN career server Joe Bob, a father of four who works three a shifts a week at ROAR Restaurant within Mandy Farmer’s ‘70s themed Hotel Zed. “You just know from going out and eating,” adds Bob. “I’ve worked for the old Shelter Restaurant…



