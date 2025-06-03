National News
ticker

First Nations infrastructure critical but not nation-building: minister

June 3, 2025 41 views

By Alessia Passafiume The new federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister says there’s a “critical” need to build up First Nations infrastructure — but that work won’t qualify for the federal government’s push to fast-track what it calls “nation-building” projects. The federal government is developing legislation to speed up work on certain projects with a streamlined regulatory approval process as a substitute for reviews under the Impact Assessment Act. Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty told The Canadian Press that closing the First Nations infrastructure gap is important but it’s not considered nation-building work and would be pursued outside the proposed legislation. “It’s about looking to make sure that it’s not just for one community or one region,” Alty said of the legislation. “It’s a separate and really important issue that we need…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Bill 5 amendments don’t address ‘true issue’, says grand chief

June 3, 2025 9

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com Mushkegowuk Council’s grand chief is calling on the Ontario…

Read more
National News

‘This is an epidemic’: Retired OPP sergeant channels grief into action

June 3, 2025 13

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com ​After losing their 15-year-old nephew to a drug-related killing,…

Read more