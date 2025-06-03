First Nations infrastructure critical but not nation-building: minister

By Alessia Passafiume The new federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister says there’s a “critical” need to build up First Nations infrastructure — but that work won’t qualify for the federal government’s push to fast-track what it calls “nation-building” projects. The federal government is developing legislation to speed up work on certain projects with a streamlined regulatory approval process as a substitute for reviews under the Impact Assessment Act. Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty told The Canadian Press that closing the First Nations infrastructure gap is important but it’s not considered nation-building work and would be pursued outside the proposed legislation. “It’s about looking to make sure that it’s not just for one community or one region,” Alty said of the legislation. “It’s a separate and really important issue that we need…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice