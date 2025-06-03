G7 protests to be livestreamed to leaders in Kananaskis to give protesters a voice

By Bill Graveland Law enforcement officials overseeing security at the upcoming G7 leaders summit in Alberta are expecting large protests but plan to make sure they stay peaceful. That includes livestreaming some of the sites to Kananaskis, where leaders from Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, Italy and the European Union will meet from June 15 to 17. “These three designated G7 demonstration zones will have live audio and video feeds, which will be broadcast to G7 leaders and delegations at the site of the summit in Kananaskis,” said RCMP Chief Supt. David Hall at a media briefing Monday. “People who want to express themselves, as is their right, can’t get close to the leaders, so the leaders won’t see and hear the protests. So by…



