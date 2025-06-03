National News
Premiers emerge united from meeting with Carney, no specific projects identified

June 3, 2025 119 views

By Kyle Duggan and Jeremy Simes Ontario Premier Doug Ford says today’s ( Monday June 2 2025)  discussion about nation-building projects with Prime Minister Mark Carney was the best meeting of Canada’s premiers in 10 years. The provincial and territorial leaders sat down with Carney in Saskatoon today, bringing with them wish lists of projects they hope the federal government will deem to be in the national interest. Carney says a number of projects were discussed around the table but there was no final list of projects announced as the meeting concluded. He says the projects under consideration include critical minerals pathways, nuclear power, and decarbonizing Canadian oil and gas production. He also says upcoming federal legislation will mandate meaningful consultation with Indigenous Peoples including in what projects get picked…

