Hagersville buzzing as Ag Day revival nears

June 3, 2025 139 views

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Organizers opted for a throwback to celebrate Hagersville’s 150th birthday. Ag Day  — a beloved agriculture-themed festival held annually in the rural  Haldimand County town in the 1980s and ’90s — returns on June 6 as the  centrepiece of Hagersville’s sesquicentennial celebration. In  its heyday, Ag Day attracted thousands looking to learn about farming  in a fun way. Last year, with residents anticipating the milestone  anniversary and pining for Ag Day’s return, chamber of commerce members  Nancy Snyder and Lisa Mattice volunteered to lead the charge. “Our vision from the start was this was a community-based, free, interactive event, with agriculture and history,” Snyder said. The duo were “astounded” when more than 100 townsfolk stepped forward to help. “And we…

