‘Out from under the Indian Act’: Heiltsuk Nation, B.C., signs official constitution

June 3, 2025 104 views

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune The Haíłzaqv (Heiltsuk) Nation has signed into effect its written constitution, passed through generations, during a ratification feast on Friday, May 30, in Bella Bella. “This is a monumental day,” said Marilyn Slett, Chief of the Haíłzaqv Nation, located on the Central Coast of B.C. “It’s been there, it’s been part of our DNA for as long as we’ve been Haíłzaqv people,” Slett said of the constitution. Putting the nation’s constitution into writing and having it ratified by the people affirms the nation’s decision to be governed by joint leadership. This includes the elected chief and council, the Yímás Council (hereditary council) and the W̓úm̓aqs du M̓ṇúyaqs Council. “That’s a good feeling to get out from under the Indian…

