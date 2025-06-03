National News
Carney says he’ll ‘take note’ of opposition motion to table a spring economic update

June 3, 2025 54 views

By David Baxter Prime Minister Mark Carney said he will “take note” of the successful opposition motion to add language calling for a spring economic update to the throne speech, but did not say when or how that will happen. “We take note of last night’s motion. But what Canadians deserve … what Canadian provinces deserve is a health care transfer, a transfer for child care, a transfer for dental care, a transfer for support affordability. That’s what’s in the main estimates and we expect the support of members opposite,” Carney said during question period Tuesday. The government last week tabled main spending estimates worth nearly $487 billion. MPs will be required to vote on the estimates to keep government operations running into the summer. Conservative and Bloc MPs used…

