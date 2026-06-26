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Archeologists accuse N.L. government of ‘colonial logic’ in dispute with Innu

June 26, 2026 120 views

A group of archeologists at Memorial University have voiced their support for the Innu Nation, saying the Newfoundland and Labrador government has undermined public trust and harmed Innu people. The comments were made in a letter signed by seven professors from Memorial’s archeology department and shared publicly by the Innu Nation on Thursday. The letter comes after the Innu Nation cancelled a cultural exhibit this week, saying the Newfoundland and Labrador government objected to the show’s timeline of Innu history in Labrador. The Indigenous group says the province subscribes to a “fringe theory” that Innu arrived in Labrador about 300 years ago, after the Europeans — a theory the archeologists opposed. Their letter said the theory rests on flawed assumptions and it accused the provincial government of “colonial logic” in…

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