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Mohawk Council of Kahnawake appeals to United Nations on S-2

June 26, 2026 114 views

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) has sent an open letter to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, casting Parliament’s push to amend the Indian Act’s registration rules as a violation of Canada’s human rights obligations. “Nowhere else in the world does another government dictate who the citizens are of another people, so that’s why we felt it important to send it directly to the United Nations at this point because they need to start holding Canada to task,” said MCK grand chief Cody Diabo. If passed, Bill S-2 could enable thousands of people to regain status that was lost. Changes proposed by the bill include the elimination of the second-generation cut-off, which is when…

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