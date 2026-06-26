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Boy, 13, shot multiple times on First Nation in northern Manitoba

June 26, 2026 114 views

Manitoba police say a 13-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he was shot multiple times on a northern First Nation. RCMP say officers responded to the shooting early this morning behind a building at Nisichawayasihk First Nation, about 850 kilometres north of Winnipeg. They found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital and immediately underwent surgery. RCMP say the boy is in stable condition. They’re asking anyone with information about the shooting to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers. This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.  …

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