Boy, 13, shot multiple times on First Nation in northern Manitoba

Manitoba police say a 13-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he was shot multiple times on a northern First Nation. RCMP say officers responded to the shooting early this morning behind a building at Nisichawayasihk First Nation, about 850 kilometres north of Winnipeg. They found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital and immediately underwent surgery. RCMP say the boy is in stable condition. They’re asking anyone with information about the shooting to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers. This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026. …



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice