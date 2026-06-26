Universities have a vital role to play in tackling climate change

By Sarah Elizabeth Wolfe, and Philip Steenkamp Governments, corporations and other institutions must all play constructive roles in mitigating the impacts of climate change. Universities, too, can and must help with that effort. We are based at Royal Roads University in the south of Vancouver Island, a region that represents how communities need to plan for climate risks both big and small. This summer, El Niño means warmer seas and drier conditions. In June, early melting meant the island had already reached zero per cent snowpack reserve. The Canadian government’s drought assessment shows above-normal temperatures and lower precipitation across the Pacific Northwest this El Niño season. An early-season drought — which could affect Vancouver Island — will negatively impact farms, wetlands, wildfire risks and water demand from seasonal tourism. Higher…
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