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Great Peace of Montreal Treaty comes home

June 26, 2026 62 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The only known copy of the Great Peace of Montreal treaty is on display at Pointe-à-Callière for the first time in 25 years. Gerald Taiaiake Alfred, one of the exhibit’s interviewees, said that the return of the treaty presents an opportunity to educate the public on Indigenous history and the legacy of settler colonialism. “Our conceptions of peace were like the founding documents of this whole country,” Alfred said. To celebrate the grand opening, the Pointe-à-Callière Museum held an interpretive tour on Saturday. The tour guided attendees through the Éperon building and archaeological crypt before concluding at the Fort de Ville-Marie Québecor pavilion. The museum also hosted a free block party on Place Royale the following day in honour of National Indigenous…

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