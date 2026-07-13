First Nations logistics company hosts showcase in Thunder Bay

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — TKG Group president Jonathon Mamakwa says the company decided to hold a showcase event because people were asking for more information. “Yeah, this TKG showcase was intended to show the public and our communities what our capacity is and what we’re able to do, because we get numerous inquiries on what it is we do and what we can do,” Mamakwa said Thursday at the Valhalla Hotel and Conference Centre, where some 20 businesses and organizations participated with information tables. “We haven’t actively, promoted ourselves (before) because we’re already kept busy with propositions and requests from various parties, various groups, so we’re quite busy,” he continued. “We wanted to have this event just so that the public can come…



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