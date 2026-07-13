National News
ticker

First Nations logistics company hosts showcase in Thunder Bay

July 13, 2026 41 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — TKG Group president Jonathon Mamakwa says the company decided to hold a showcase event because people were asking for more information. “Yeah, this TKG showcase was intended to show the public and our communities what our capacity is and what we’re able to do, because we get numerous inquiries on what it is we do and what we can do,” Mamakwa said Thursday at the Valhalla Hotel and Conference Centre, where some 20 businesses and organizations participated with information tables. “We haven’t actively, promoted ourselves (before) because we’re already kept busy with propositions and requests from various parties, various groups, so we’re quite busy,” he continued. “We wanted to have this event just so that the public can come…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

More Manitobans eligible for hepatitis A vaccine ahead of summer games

July 13, 2026 2

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun The Northern Health Region is sharing updated…

Read more
National News

Quebec municipalities express interest in Samuel de Champlain statue from Ontario

July 13, 2026 37

By Erika Morris Some Quebec municipalities and organizations are offering to take a controversial statue of…

Read more