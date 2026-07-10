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Kanesatake Perimeter Security to get federal funds again

July 10, 2026 261 views

By Hadassah Alencar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The federal government has agreed to extend funding for the Kanesatake Perimeter Security (KPS) team for a few more months, according to Quebec vice-premier Ian Lafrenière. “The issue of safety in Kanesatake has been a major concern of mine for several years. Organized crime operates openly and without restraint. Community members are fed up – and rightly so. We recognize the work of the Kanesatake Perimeter Security Team, which has built a relationship of trust with the community and the SQ,” said Lafrenière in an email statement. “I have spoken on several occasions with the federal ministers of Public Safety and Indigenous Services Canada to urge them to extend funding for the KPS. They have finally agreed to extend funding…

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