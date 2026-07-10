Manitoba Métis Federation buys National Research Council property in Winnipeg

The Manitoba Métis Federation says it has acquired a sizable property in downtown Winnipeg from the National Research Council of Canada. It says the land includes both office and laboratory space spanning close to 17,500 square metres. The NRC largely moved out of the complex more than a decade ago, though it saw more use during the pandemic. Manitoba Métis Federation president David Chartrand says the property will support efforts to revitalize Winnipeg’s downtown. He says the complex will allow the federation to move about 120 employees into the city centre as well as provide nurse training and establish an MRI service. Chartrand said the federation has been trying to acquire the building for years and was happy to have a deal done. “It’s such a massive-sized building, but it’s…



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