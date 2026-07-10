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Oka gas station to fight for revoked tax exemption

July 10, 2026 232 views

By Hadassah Alencar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door OKA-The owner of the Belisle Gas Station in Oka that was forced by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to stop accepting tax exemption cards from Kanehsata’kehró:non on July 1 will take the matter to court. Sales have plummeted at the Belisle gas station after July 1, said store owner Chris Xenakis. The Indigenous community makes up nearly 80 per cent of his clientele, but since last week the business has only seen less than 10 Indigenous customers, most of whom have turned away after learning they could no longer have the tax exemption. This past weekend, he profited less than $400. “If this business is worth $1, now it’s worth 10 cents,” said Xenakis. “I’ve been supported by the Native…

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