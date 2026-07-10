Kanesatake financial statement finally released

By Hadassah Alencar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) audited financial statements for the 2024-2025 fiscal year are available after nearly a year’s delay. Last year, former MCK chief John Canatonquin was struck by the amount of deferred revenue totaling $16.7 million in an interview with The Pines Reporter. Deferred revenue is funding the MCK did not spend during the fiscal year. In the recent audited report, the deferred revenue grew to $25.2 million. Caretaker council member Brant Etienne, while he is not on the finance portfolio, said he was informed a large section of the deferred revenue is mostly due to a funding agreement with the Kanesatake Education Center. Last year, the education center received the most funding of all departments from…



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