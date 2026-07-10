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B.C. First Nation challenges dredging plan to accommodate larger tankers in Vancouver

July 10, 2026 117 views

A British Columbia First Nation says it has launched a legal challenge against a plan by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority to dredge Burrard Inlet to make room for oil tankers with larger loads to operate. In a release, the Tsleil-Waututh Nation says it has filed for a judicial review, seeking to overturn the permits issued by the port authority to allow for the dredging to take place. The plan calls for the dredging along northern and southern edges of the navigation channel in Vancouver’s Burrard Inlet underneath the Second Narrows bridge, starting in September. The Tsleil-Waututh Nation says while it understands the project’s importance for Canada’s trade needs, the approval process was “rushed” and did not address any of its concerns about the impacts of the operation — including…

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