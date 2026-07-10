‘Like a Biblical event’: Raging wildfire destroys buildings near Boston Bar, B.C.

By Darryl Greer Shayne Findlay, the owner of Blue Lake Resort, near Boston Bar, B.C., says “the wind was in charge” as a wildfire roared through the property on Tuesday night, destroying several buildings, including the home of the resort manager. “This fire came through, it was dropping pieces the size of your fist of burning bark, burning wood,” he said on Thursday, describing a scene that unfolded on a resort webcam. Findlay said structure protection personnel had earlier set up sprinklers throughout the resort, helping to spare some buildings, including the main lodge. The fire crews did everything they could, he said. But as the flames bore down, embers were flying up and down and sideways. “This fire was not stopping,” Findlay said. “I’ve seen it on the camera….



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