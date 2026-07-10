BC chief raises concerns over port expansion and pipeline plans

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer A BC First Nation chief is calling on governments to consult affected Nations after Roberts Bank, situated near the US-Canada border, became a focal point for port expansion and Alberta’s proposed oil route to the Pacific. The chief’s concerns come following two major announcements from federal and provincial governments. Last week, the federal government committed up to $10 billion for upgrades at the Roberts Bank shipping terminal, south of Vancouver, saying the added ship capacity would enable $100 billion in new trade. Later the same day, Alberta announced a separate proposal for a new oil pipeline from Bruderheim (near Edmonton) through southern BC that would end at Roberts Bank. Shana Thomas, hereditary chief of the Lyackson First Nation, told Canada’s…



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