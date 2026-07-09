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Blowing in the Wind – Cree Development Corporation launching wind power consultations

July 9, 2026 193 views

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation As Quebec aggressively scales up its wind energy infrastructure, aiming to add 10,000 megawatts of new capacity by 2035, the Cree Development Corporation (CDC) is launching consultations with land users to identify potential priority areas for future turbines. There are currently no wind energy projects in Eeyou Istchee. Any project would require Cree leadership, community involvement and land-user participation. Through CDC’s early-engagement approach, community members are engaged before the design of any potential project. “We’re just getting started, focusing more on the social acceptability,” explained CDC’s Clarke Shecapio. “We want to meet with land users to see if they’re open to having these wind turbines on their trapline. If they’re not, that discussion will end, but we’ll continue with those who…

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