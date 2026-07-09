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Reviewing the Alberta referendum questions: Can Alberta get justice and senate reform?

July 9, 2026 256 views

By David Boles, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, St. Albert Gazette As the days count down to Albertans voting on their place in Canada, voters still must remember they will be having a say on nine other questions on provincial, and by extension, federal policy. Some are wondering if the referendum questions are even necessary, with data from Winnipeg-based agency Probe Research showing 51 per cent of those polled feeling negative about the questions, as opposed to just 27 per cent in favour of them. The questions pertain to immigration and social services, to electoral reform and justice. And it’s the electoral reform and justice related questions highlighted on the province’s Alberta Referendum site that has the attention of political experts in the province. Senate elections One question Albertans will vote…

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