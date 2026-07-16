National News
ticker

Study reveals: Nearly Two-Thirds of Indigenous Women in Canada Face Mistreatment During Childbirth

July 16, 2026 151 views

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Almost two-thirds of Indigenous women in Canada have experienced some form of mistreatment and three-quarters have been disrespected while giving birth, according to a recent academic study. The survey, published in Global Frontiers in Women’s Health on June 30, 2026, was based on the findings of a broader national survey of 6,096 Canadian women’s experiences in the maternal health-care system. Of these participants, 309, or 6.7 per cent, were Indigenous. The data shows that First Nations, Metis and Inuit women were more likely to suffer various forms of mistreatment while giving birth than white women, almost half of whom experienced mistreatment, or other racialized women, just more than half of whom experienced mistreatment. The study was coauthored by University of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

National chief slams federal clean water bill at AFN assembly

July 16, 2026 147

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News OTTAWA-Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National…

Read more
National News

Haida Gwaii community wants court to ban man from its land

July 16, 2026 111

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A federal Crown prosecutor wants a…

Read more