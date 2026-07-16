Study reveals: Nearly Two-Thirds of Indigenous Women in Canada Face Mistreatment During Childbirth

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Almost two-thirds of Indigenous women in Canada have experienced some form of mistreatment and three-quarters have been disrespected while giving birth, according to a recent academic study. The survey, published in Global Frontiers in Women’s Health on June 30, 2026, was based on the findings of a broader national survey of 6,096 Canadian women’s experiences in the maternal health-care system. Of these participants, 309, or 6.7 per cent, were Indigenous. The data shows that First Nations, Metis and Inuit women were more likely to suffer various forms of mistreatment while giving birth than white women, almost half of whom experienced mistreatment, or other racialized women, just more than half of whom experienced mistreatment. The study was coauthored by University of…



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