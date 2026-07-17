Port of Vancouver’s ‘transformational’ upgrade is referred to Major Projects Office

By Darryl Greer The federal government has referred a plan to vastly expand the Port of Vancouver to Canada’s Major Projects Office for possible fast-tracking, boosting a project that environmentalists have fought for years. Federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said at a news conference at the Roberts Bank port terminal in Delta, B.C., on Thursday that the expansion is a “transformational strategy” to grow and diversify trade. MacKinnon said the upgrades known as the Gateway Strategy will aim to boost trade capacity and allow Canada to reach more global markets such as the Indo-Pacific region. “Canada needs modern transportation infrastructure that helps our businesses compete, gets Canadian goods to new markets, and creates good jobs across the country,” MacKinnon said in a statement. “By investing in our ports and transportation…



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