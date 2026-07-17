U.S. lawmakers press Canada on wildfires as Carney defends environmental record

By The Canadian Press Some U.S. lawmakers on Thursday threatened to sanction Canada – or even possibly annex it entirely – as they raged about wildfire smoke blanketing many parts of Canada and swaths of the United States. Dozens of fires burning in northern Ontario have forced people from their communities and destroyed homes in Namaygoosisagagun First Nation north of Thunder Bay. Smoke from those fires is causing air quality warnings including across Ontario, and in multiple states including Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, New York and Indiana. “Hey Canada, ‘just let it burn’ is not a solution. Unless you want to become the 51st state, learn to manage your forests,” Aric Nesbitt, a Republican state senator in Michigan, said in an online post. Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno said in a post…



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