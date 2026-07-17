Energy Minister says proposed pipeline will protect Canadians, put Sarnians to work

Petrolia Lambton Independent Local Journalism Initiative Ontario’s Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce was in Sarnia Wednesday rallying support for a new all-Canadian pipeline from Alberta to Ontario that would remove dependency on the U.S. for crude oil delivery. The 3,300-kilometre Northern Shield Energy Corridor is proposed from Hardisty Alberta to Sarnia-Lambton’s refining hub, and would travel through Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northern Ontario without crossing into American territory as existing pipelines do. Saskatchewan has already thrown support behind the project and Manitoba has said the province will work with Ontario if the pipeline is connected to Churchill, Lecce said. “The study we’ve undertaken has already explored this path,” he said. “In good faith we’ll work with Premier (Wab) Kinew and the people of Manitoba.” Lecce made his remarks at Kel…



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