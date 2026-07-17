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Energy Minister says proposed pipeline will protect Canadians, put Sarnians to work

July 17, 2026 116 views

 Petrolia Lambton Independent Local Journalism Initiative Ontario’s Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce was in Sarnia Wednesday rallying support for a new  all-Canadian pipeline from Alberta to Ontario that would remove  dependency on the U.S. for crude oil delivery. The 3,300-kilometre Northern Shield Energy  Corridor is proposed from Hardisty Alberta to Sarnia-Lambton’s refining  hub, and would travel through Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northern  Ontario without crossing into American territory as existing pipelines  do. Saskatchewan has already thrown support  behind the project and Manitoba has said the province will work with  Ontario if the pipeline is connected to Churchill, Lecce said. “The study we’ve undertaken has already  explored this path,” he said. “In good faith we’ll work with Premier  (Wab) Kinew and the people of Manitoba.” Lecce made his remarks at Kel…

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