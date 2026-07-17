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Michigan issues Line 5 permits despite conceding its ‘significant impacts’

July 17, 2026 121 views

By Kelly House/bridge Michigan State agencies on Wednesday issued key permits for the controversial Line 5 tunnel in the Straits of Mackinac, concluding the project’s benefits outweigh drawbacks that include disruption to Native American burial sites and harm to wetlands and rare species. The permits issued by the departments of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes and Energy also make way for the US Army Corps of Engineers to sign off on the project, which supporters and foes alike expect to happen soon. The project’s future remains unclear, however, as other permits remain tied up in state and federal court and one Great Lakes tribe promised a new lawsuit over Wednesday’s decision. “Even in death we cannot know peace,” said Whitney Gravelle, president of the Bay Mills Indian Community, which…

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