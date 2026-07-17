‘Brutal’: Ontario outdoor workers stay home, others mask up amid wildfire smoke

By Christopher Reynolds Outdoor workers donned masks, took more breaks or stayed home altogether Thursday as wildfire smoke continued to waft across Ontario and health officials raised concerns. Environment Canada said the air quality in Toronto continues to be “very high risk,” with warnings in place from Thunder Bay to Windsor and Kingston. An orange air quality warning continued to blanket a wide swath of the province, signalling “very poor air quality,” the department said, as dozens of forest fires burn out of control across northwestern Ontario. Chris Smith, who runs Toronto home building company Woodsmith Construction, said he’s cancelled work on two of his company’s four projects for the day, calling the weather “brutal.” “My eyes were burning all day on the job sites yesterday. I had a massive…



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