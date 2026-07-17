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Fort Frances reiterates bylaw to save water for emergencies

July 17, 2026 121 views

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com FORT FRANCES – The town is reminding people of its non-essential water-use bylaw after they found reservoir levels to be very low on Tuesday. In order to save water in case of emergencies in relation to the forest fire situation nearby, the town also shut off water to the Legion Park Splash Park from about 8 a.m. to 1 p.m for the day. “On our regular checkup on Sunday, we figured that our reservoir levels were way, way lower than we anticipated, which is significant to any major water break around the town,” said Ram Dokala, environmental superintendent for the town. He continued that no breaks were found upon searching, and they then figured that the low levels in the reservoir were…

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