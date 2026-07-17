Aroland fire evacuees resting after ‘long ride’ to Sudbury

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com AROLAND — Most on-reserve members have made the long trip to Sudbury as a large forest fire continues burning near Aroland First Nation, Chief Sonny Gagnon said Thursday. “Out of 405 that were in the community, we took out 252 people,” he told Newswatch from a hotel in Sudbury. Gagnon said 226 were taken to Sudbury “and 26 went to other places — (to stay with) relatives in Thunder Bay and so forth.” The people transported to Sudbury by bus and van were those who were especially vulnerable, the chief said — “the ones that are sick and the ones who are having respiratory issues and the babies and their mothers.” He said the Aroland members remaining at home are “holding strong,…
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