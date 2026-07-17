National News
ticker

Aroland fire evacuees resting after ‘long ride’ to Sudbury

July 17, 2026 118 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com AROLAND — Most on-reserve members have made the long trip to Sudbury as a large forest fire continues burning near Aroland First Nation, Chief Sonny Gagnon said Thursday. “Out of 405 that were in the community, we took out 252 people,” he told Newswatch from a hotel in Sudbury. Gagnon said 226 were taken to Sudbury “and 26 went to other places — (to stay with) relatives in Thunder Bay and so forth.” The people transported to Sudbury by bus and van were those who were especially vulnerable, the chief said — “the ones that are sick and the ones who are having respiratory issues and the babies and their mothers.” He said the Aroland members remaining at home are “holding strong,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Parts of Ontario may get brief relief from wildfire smoke as northern blazes continue

July 17, 2026 129

Smoke from devastating northern Ontario wildfires may only briefly improve today before poor air quality returns.…

Read more
National News

Some Whitesand residents return home despite evacuation order

July 17, 2026 124

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — More than two dozen residents…

Read more