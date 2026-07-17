B.C., Simpcw First Nation sign consent deal for proposed copper mine near Kamloops

British Columbia’s Environmental Assessment Office has signed an agreement with the Simpcw First Nation on how a proposed open-pit copper mine will be assessed, including the requirement for the nation’s consent for the project to proceed. The consent agreement covers the Yellowhead Copper project proposed by Trekor Metals Limited about 150 kilometres northeast of Kamloops as well as possible future mining projects in Simpcw territory. A statement from the province says the agreement allows co-ordinated environmental assessments by the office and Simpcw, while recognizing that the First Nation’s consent and a provincial environmental assessment certificate are required for the mine to go ahead. The Yellowhead project entered the Simpcw’s assessment process in May 2024 and B.C.’s environmental assessment process began in July 2025. The provincial government has said that the…



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