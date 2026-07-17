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Some Whitesand residents return home despite evacuation order

July 17, 2026 125 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — More than two dozen residents of Whitesand First Nation and the adjacent community of Armstrong returned to the area Wednesday evening “after concluding that insufficient resources were in place to protect the communities,” the First Nation told news media Thursday. “Chief and council recognize the seriousness of their concerns and continue to pray for their safe return,” Whitesand incident commander Devon Wanakamik said in a news conference at a Thunder Bay hotel where Whitesand evacuees are staying while giant wildfire labelled Thunder Bay 36 is being battled near their homes. “However, all other residents are strongly urged not to return until the evacuation order is lifted.” An evacuation order was issued for Whitesand, about 220 kilometres north of Thunder…

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