OPP search house and property for evidence in Missing Amber Ellis case

OPP search last site where Amber Ellis was seen alive By Lynda Powless Editor It was the last place anyone knew that Amber Ellis, missing for over two years, had been seen alive. Last week Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) finally searched it. An army of OPP searched the grounds for evidence in connection with the case of missing Hagersville woman Amber Ellis. It wrapped up Friday but OPP aren’t commenting on it except to say investigators left the site on Friday June 9, 2023. Because the “investigation is on-going, there is no further information to be released at this time.” OPP launched what they described as an “evidence based search’ at a house and property at 3698 Sixth Line on Six Nations of the Grand River. Six Nations Police sent out…
Related Posts
SIBS sells 22 modular housing units to NHC, aims to `change the landscape of the construction industry in Nunavut’
June 14, 2023 22
By Tom Taylor Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Sakku Innovative Building Solutions’ (SIBS) recent sale of 22…
Name change for Chippewa school coming this fall
June 14, 2023 20
By David Briggs Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Chippewa Secondary School (CSS) may not be renamed until…