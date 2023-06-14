OPP search house and property for evidence in Missing Amber Ellis case

OPP search last site where Amber Ellis was seen alive By Lynda Powless Editor It was the last place anyone knew that Amber Ellis, missing for over two years, had been seen alive. Last week Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) finally searched it. An army of OPP searched the grounds for evidence in connection with the case of missing Hagersville woman Amber Ellis. It wrapped up Friday but OPP aren’t commenting on it except to say investigators left the site on Friday June 9, 2023. Because the “investigation is on-going, there is no further information to be released at this time.” OPP launched what they described as an “evidence based search’ at a house and property at 3698 Sixth Line on Six Nations of the Grand River. Six Nations Police sent out…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice