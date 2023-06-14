Local News
ticker

Six Nations Bingo Hall biggest earner for SN Development Corp

June 14, 2023 79 views
Under the “B’ for biggest earner,the bingo hall was among the local community owned businesses that brought in $22 million in 2022.

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) almost doubled its revenues in 2022 bringing in over $42 million from a variety of sources including green energy to the bingo hall. At the same time it also had an almost $3 million increase in salary and benefit costs in 2022. The vast majority of the $42,152,314 revenues are generated from what they have termed “nation” businesses that include the biggest revenue generator the corporation oversees on behalf of the community, the Six Nations Bingo Hall. The 2022 audit shows revenues of over $22 million generated by the bingo hall, Six Nations Tourism, the Gathering Place by the Grand, Chiefswood Mansion, Chiefswood Park and the Mohawk Chapel. However the audit does not break down how much each entity brought…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

SIBS sells 22 modular housing units to NHC, aims to `change the landscape of the construction industry in Nunavut’

June 14, 2023 20

By Tom Taylor  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Sakku Innovative Building Solutions’ (SIBS) recent sale of 22…

Read more
National News

Name change for Chippewa school coming this fall

June 14, 2023 18

By David Briggs  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Chippewa Secondary School (CSS) may not be renamed until…

Read more