Six Nations Bingo Hall biggest earner for SN Development Corp

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) almost doubled its revenues in 2022 bringing in over $42 million from a variety of sources including green energy to the bingo hall. At the same time it also had an almost $3 million increase in salary and benefit costs in 2022. The vast majority of the $42,152,314 revenues are generated from what they have termed “nation” businesses that include the biggest revenue generator the corporation oversees on behalf of the community, the Six Nations Bingo Hall. The 2022 audit shows revenues of over $22 million generated by the bingo hall, Six Nations Tourism, the Gathering Place by the Grand, Chiefswood Mansion, Chiefswood Park and the Mohawk Chapel. However the audit does not break down how much each entity brought…
