Returned to sender: Qalipu member lodges appeal after numerous voters didn’t receive voter registration packages for election

By Anasophie Vallée Local Journalism Initiative reporter One of the candidates who ran for chief in the recent Qalipu First Nation election couldn’t believe her eyes when the results of the vote came in and is alleging there was a delivery issue with voter registration packages. “I didn’t believe the results, and I thought, ‘something’s really wrong,” said Laura T. White of her initial reaction when first seeing the election results. “When I got the results, I thought it was impossible, because I know on my campaign, I knew I had more voters than 490. I help 490 people a month, so for me, that was impossible.” When a letter from Canada Post began circulating on Facebook, White went to Canada Post in Stephenville and have a conversation. The letter…



