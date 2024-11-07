National News
B.C. gender justice groups call for repeal of Name Act changed over child killer

November 7, 2024

Gender justice groups in British Columbia are calling for the repeal of recent provincial legislation that prevents people convicted of serious Criminal Code offences from changing their names. The call for the repeal of the Name Amendment Act comes from groups that include the Gender-Affirming Healthcare, the Canadian Bar Association’s BC branch and the Trans Legal Clinic. The groups say the legislation was not necessary to protect the public and harms people most in need of legal name changes, including transgender and Indigenous people and survivors of gender-based violence. B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, who introduced the amended legislation last May, said then that the law will ensure people convicted of serious crimes, including violence against other people and acts against children, can’t change their name. The changes were prompted…

