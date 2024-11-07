Environment commissioner says Canada on track to miss 2030 emissions targets

Canada is still not on track to meet its commitments under the Paris climate agreement, federal Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco said in a new report on Thursday. Ottawa has promised to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to be 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, but so far they have only fallen seven per cent below 2005 levels. In a news conference after the reports were tabled in Parliament, DeMarco said it is still possible to meet those targets but the “task is much harder because there’s only six years left to do essentially 20 or 30 years’ worth of reductions.” “It’s not time to give up,” he said. While progress is “painfully slow” on some of the government’s policies, DeMarco said, “that’s not a reason to just…



