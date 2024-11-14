Uncategorized

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew shuffles cabinet, creates technology portfolio

November 14, 2024 38 views

MANITOBA CP-Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew shuffled his cabinet Wednesday, adding three new faces and sharpening the focus on the province’s growing tech sector. Kinew introduced the Department of Innovation and New Technology at a swearing-in ceremony for the new ministers. The innovation portfolio will be headed up by Mike Moroz, a first-time MLA who was elected in 2023 to represent the former Liberal stronghold riding of River Heights. Moroz will be tasked with growing the province’s tech industry and modernizing government services. “I think it is important for us to have a future-focused new technology department that really is all about innovation,” said Kinew. “It’s good for the economy, but it also impacts so many aspects of our lives here.” The department will also be in charge of developing an…

