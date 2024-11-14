Ford announces $8.5 million for Geraldton hospital

GREENSTONE — The Geraldton District Hospital will be getting $8.5 million in provincial funding for renovations. Premier Doug Ford made the surprise announcement at a media event on Wednesday. The premier told assembled reporters, local dignitaries and First Nations representatives he had visited the hospital earlier in the day and was asked about the progress of its funding application. The renovations funding will happen, Ford told Newswatch. In addition to the $8.5 million for the renovations, he said the province will also fund the hospital’s nurse practitioner program. Ford was in Greenstone to mark the completion of highway upgrades that could support an eventual road to the Ring of Fire mineral deposits. Further updates to come on this story. …



Register This content is for Print Subscription Only members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice