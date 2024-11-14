Uncategorized

Ford announces $8.5 million for Geraldton hospital

November 14, 2024 36 views

GREENSTONE — The Geraldton District Hospital will be getting $8.5 million in provincial funding for renovations. Premier Doug Ford made the surprise announcement at a media event on Wednesday. The premier told assembled reporters, local dignitaries and First Nations representatives he had visited the hospital earlier in the day and was asked about the progress of its funding application. The renovations funding will happen, Ford told Newswatch. In addition to the $8.5 million for the renovations, he said the province will also fund the hospital’s nurse practitioner program. Ford was in Greenstone to mark the completion of highway upgrades that could support an eventual road to the Ring of Fire mineral deposits. Further updates to come on this story.  …

This content is for Print Subscription Only members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

Flag flies at Alstom: ‘this is Fort William First Nation territory’

November 14, 2024 25

Local Journalism Initiative THUNDER BAY — The flag of Fort William First Nation now flies at…

Read more
Uncategorized

Indigenous groups, government and industry launch $375M for conservation initiatives

November 14, 2024 29

-Canadian Press-A new $375-million conservation fund being created in the Northwest Territories is the largest single…

Read more