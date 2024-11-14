Uncategorized

Lawmakers stage Māori protest in New Zealand’s parliament during fraught race relations debate

November 14, 2024 32 views

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A vote in New Zealand’s parliament was suspended and two lawmakers ejected on Thursday when dramatic political theater erupted over a controversial proposed law redefining the country’s founding agreement between Indigenous Māori and the British Crown. Under the principles laid out in the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi, which guide the relationship between the government and Māori, tribes were promised broad rights to retain their lands and protect their interests in return for ceding governance to the British. The bill would specify that those rights should apply to all New Zealanders. The bill has scant support and is unlikely to become law. Detractors say it threatens racial discord and constitutional upheaval, while thousands of New Zealanders are traveling the length of the country this week to…

This content is for Print Subscription Only members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

Flag flies at Alstom: ‘this is Fort William First Nation territory’

November 14, 2024 25

Local Journalism Initiative THUNDER BAY — The flag of Fort William First Nation now flies at…

Read more
Uncategorized

Indigenous groups, government and industry launch $375M for conservation initiatives

November 14, 2024 30

-Canadian Press-A new $375-million conservation fund being created in the Northwest Territories is the largest single…

Read more