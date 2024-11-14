Uncategorized

Students helping to build a brighter future for their FirstNation

November 14, 2024 33 views

It started, with just a hole in the ground and a pile of lumber. Now, thanks to the work of a handful of high school students, Canoe Lake Cree First Nation (CLCFN) has a newly built safe house for kids and families in need of refuge. “It brings me joy to know I worked on something that people are going to use,” said Sydney Lariviere, grade 12 student at Canoe Lake Miksiw School. “It’s not going to be thrown out, it will be taken care of.” The housing project is something the youth can be proud of for years to come. “I’ll come back in 20 years and tell my kids, ‘I helped build this, to help kids in need,’ ” she said. This unique three-year building program, Kanaweyiminan ‘take…

This content is for Print Subscription Only members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

Flag flies at Alstom: ‘this is Fort William First Nation territory’

November 14, 2024 21

Local Journalism Initiative THUNDER BAY — The flag of Fort William First Nation now flies at…

Read more
Uncategorized

Indigenous groups, government and industry launch $375M for conservation initiatives

November 14, 2024 25

-Canadian Press-A new $375-million conservation fund being created in the Northwest Territories is the largest single…

Read more