Students helping to build a brighter future for their FirstNation

It started, with just a hole in the ground and a pile of lumber. Now, thanks to the work of a handful of high school students, Canoe Lake Cree First Nation (CLCFN) has a newly built safe house for kids and families in need of refuge. “It brings me joy to know I worked on something that people are going to use,” said Sydney Lariviere, grade 12 student at Canoe Lake Miksiw School. “It’s not going to be thrown out, it will be taken care of.” The housing project is something the youth can be proud of for years to come. “I’ll come back in 20 years and tell my kids, ‘I helped build this, to help kids in need,’ ” she said. This unique three-year building program, Kanaweyiminan ‘take…



