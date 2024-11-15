Uncategorized

‘Industry doesn’t understand what our people know’: WSÁNEĆ chiefs call for halt to commercial herring fisheries

November 15, 2024 28 views

By Spencer Sacht-Lund  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter WSÁNEĆ hereditary chiefs are calling for an immediate moratorium on all commercial herring fisheries in the Salish Sea prior to the season’s expected start later this month. Surrounded by relatives and members of the community at Tulista Park in “Sidney,” overlooking the ocean, four hereditary chiefs read aloud a joint declaration Wednesday morning — coming together for a public, unified call to action for the first time in 40 years, the leaders said. W̱IĆKINEM (Eric Pelkey) from Tsawout Nation was flanked by TELAXTEN (Paul Sam Sr.) of Tsartlip Nation, XÁLÁȾE (Vern Jacks) of Tseycum Nation and LESĆIM (Simon Smith Sr.) of Tsartlip Nation. “This declaration is put forth to stop the erosion of our culture, our land, and our rights,” W̱IĆKINEM told the…

